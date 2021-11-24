Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Tajikistan discuss issues of bilateral agenda and cooperation in the CSTO

YEREVAN, 24 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on November 24 had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his interlocutor the situation created as a consequence of aggression by Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian sovereign territory.

The interlocutors discussed also issues related to the Armenian-Tajik bilateral agenda.



The sides also exchanged thoughts about the cooperation of the two countries in the framework of the CSTO.