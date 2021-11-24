Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 November

Hambardzum Matevosyan relieved of the post of Armavir governor

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Government of Armenia, Hambardzum Matevosyan has been relieved of the post of governor of Armavir Province, ARMENPRESS reports, e-gov.am website informs.

Matevosyan was appointed governor of Armavir in 2018.








