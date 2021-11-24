Flyone Armenia announces ticket sales for 8 destinations from Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Flyone Armenia airline announced the start of ticket sales to 8 destinations from Yerevan which will be launched soon.

Flyone Armenia’s maiden flight will be to Moscow (Vnukovo airport) on December 15, with ticket prices starting from 39 euros and 34 euros for Flyone Club members.

All flights will take off from Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport at convenient schedules and affordable prices, the airline said in a press release.

Flyone Armenia will operate two flights every day to Moscow.

The Yerevan-Tehran flights will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays, with tickets starting at 39 euros.

Flights to Lyon will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with ticket prices starting from 44 euros.

Yerevan-Tel Aviv – Thursdays and Sundays, starting at 39 euros.

Yerevan-Krasnodar – Mondays and Fridays, starting at 39 euros.

Yerevan-Tbilisi – Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting at 39 euros.

Yerevan – Kutaisi – Thursdays and Sundays, starting at 39 euros.

Flyone Armenia will also operate flights to Istanbul from Yerevan, with tickets starting again at 39 euros.

The airline offers three tariff packages – Standard, Loyal and Advantage. Standard package is for passengers preferring the simplest option, while Loyal and Advantage include numerous privileges and discounts, including luggage transfer and other extra services.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan