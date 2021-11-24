Russian Deputy PM meets with Azerbaijani President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk had a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Azerbaijani news reports.

Overchuk is a member of the trilateral Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan task force which discusses the prospects of restoring transport links in South Caucasus, as well as the further course of works within the framework of the 2021 January 11 statement of the Armenian Prime Minister, Russian President and Azerbaijani President.

