LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.13% to $2685.00, copper price up by 1.11% to $9722.00, lead price up by 1.19% to $2255.50, nickel price up by 1.49% to $20425.00, tin price up by 0.81% to $38760.00, zinc price up by 3.66% to $3345.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 2.61% to $63155.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.