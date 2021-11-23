Asian Stocks - 23-11-21

TOKYO, 23 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 November:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 29774.11 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 2042.82 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.20% to 3589.09 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.20% to 24651.58 points.