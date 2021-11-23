Azeri state-sanctioned Armenophobia is dangerous also for host countries of Diasporas, including U.S., warns Ombudsman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s state-sanctioned Armenophobia is a targeted policy for keeping the two peoples living throughout the world in animosity, which threatens also the stability and the human rights system of those countries, warned the Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.

“This Azerbaijani policy of hate and animosity, which has deep institutional roots, is dangerous also for other countries, including the United States. Let me say how. This policy is keeping two peoples in enmity around the world. Dangers exist especially in countries where Armenians and Azerbaijanis live side by side. It is obvious that with this policy the Azerbaijani authorities could easily disrupt the stability of the given countries and lay the foundation for hate-fueled crimes. This is how the Armenian church and school were vandalized in San Francisco, I saw with my own eyes how shots were fired on the school. We have the same picture in other countries too, in France, Russia and Germany,” Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said at a press conference in the United States, where he is on a visit at the invitation of the Armenian National Committee of America.

He warned that the Azerbaijani authorities are encouraging, at the high levels, the murder of Armenians and violations. “This all didn’t begin with the latest war, it has far deeper roots. There are numerous examples for this,” he said.

Speaking about the 2020 war and its consequences, Ombudsman Tatoyan said that after the signing of the ceasefire the challenges didn’t stop. “This is a continuing war. The war brought disaster not only during its course, but it also left long-term consequences. Our people in Armenia, Artsakh and elsewhere around the world feel these consequences right now. Azerbaijani flags, road-signs and checkpoints have appeared in the direct vicinity of Armenian villages and on roads in Syunik and Gegharkunik.”

Tatoyan stated that the Azerbaijani government must be held accountable, be it politically or criminally. This is how the source and foundation of the violations can be eliminated, he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan