Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 November

Mikayel Vardanyan has provided financial assistance to 464 children with disabilities in Shirak Province

Mikayel Vardanyan has provided financial assistance to 464 children with disabilities in Shirak Province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 464 children with disabilities under the age 18 are registered in Shirak Province. As a result of the regular charitable program by the Benefactor Mikayel Vardanyan, all 464 beneficiary families have been provided with the one-time financial assistance in the amount of 250 thousand AMD. The total budget of the program is 116 million AMD.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]