Mikayel Vardanyan has provided financial assistance to 464 children with disabilities in Shirak Province
11:21, 23 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 464 children with disabilities under the age 18 are registered in Shirak Province. As a result of the regular charitable program by the Benefactor Mikayel Vardanyan, all 464 beneficiary families have been provided with the one-time financial assistance in the amount of 250 thousand AMD. The total budget of the program is 116 million AMD.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version