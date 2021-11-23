COVID-19: Armenia reports 531 new cases, 48 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 531 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 334,878, the ministry of healthcare reports.

7366 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 22.

922 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 308,922.

The death toll has risen to 7356 (48 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 17,195.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan