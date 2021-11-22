Armenian Deputy PM, EEC Minister Sergei Glazyev discuss main directions of cooperation within EEU

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergei Glazyev.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM, during the meeting the interlocutors discussed the main directions of cooperation in various spheres within the framework of the EEU. The sides also referred to the implementation of the measures envisaged by the Strategic Directions for Developing the Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025.

Mher Grigoryan and Sergei Glazyev exchanged views on new directions envisaged by the EEU strategy, including the prospects of implementing joint co-operative programs.