Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-11-21

YEREVAN, 22 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 476.52 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.73 drams to 537.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.43 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.27 drams to 639.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 26.61 drams to 28512.93 drams. Silver price down by 2.64 drams to 379.72 drams. Platinum price down by 451.39 drams to 15872.01 drams.