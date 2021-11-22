Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation today, during which they exchanged information about the current situation in the two countries, the Belarusian Presidential Office reports.

Pashinyan and Lukashenko discussed also the problematic issues existing within the CSTO.

The PM also informed the Belarusian President about the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the possible developments.

 

