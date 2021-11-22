More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. 1,110,891 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, the ministry of health said today.
738,887 people received the first dose, and 372,004 – the second dose.
Vaccinations are free of charge in Armenia.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
