Russian peacekeepers continue daily monitoring of situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers continue conducting a daily monitoring of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and controlling the maintenance of the ceasefire regime, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

“The servicemen of the observer station conduct daily control in their responsibility zones for the observance of the ceasefire regime. The Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe passing of vehicles through the checkpoints. In order to prevent potential provocations, they check all vehicles”, the representative of the Russian peacekeeping troops said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan