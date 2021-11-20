Catholicos of All Armenians congratulates Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia on birthday

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II sent a congratulatory message to Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill on the 75th birthday anniversary, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

“Your Holiness, your whole life, your pontifical service are completely dedicated to strengthening the role of the Church of Christ in the world, the successful testimony of the eternal truths of the Holy Gospel, the restoration of spiritual and moral values in people's hearts, consciously. Your pastoral words and admonition serve as a beacon for the weak seeking comfort, enlightenment.

On this significant day, we wish to highlight your personal contribution to the development of closer ties and partnerships between our Churches, which in turn is a strong message for the fraternal relations of our fellow nations around the world. We highly appreciate your warm attitude towards the Armenian Church, the Armenian people, which is reflected in your care, tireless efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the preservation of the Armenian heritage, and the safe operation of Dadivank”.

Karekin II wished Patriarch Kirill many years of prosperous life, God's support in the pontifical service for the sake of the enlightenment of Russia and the Russian Church.