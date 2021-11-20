European Stocks down - 19-11-21
MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 19 November:
The value of German DAX is down by 0.38% to 16159.97 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.42% to 7112.29 points, British FTSE is down by 0.45% to 7223.57 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 2.17% to 1723.74 points.
