LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 November:

The price of aluminum is up by 1.85% to $2644.00, copper price is up by 1.43% to $9545.00, lead price is down by 0.76% to $2222.00, nickel price is up by 3.31% to $19835.00, tin price is down by 0.01% to $38500.00, zinc price is up by 0.60% to $3180.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $61550.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.