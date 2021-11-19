Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-11-21

YEREVAN, 19 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 476.28 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.43 drams to 538.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.50 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.99 drams to 639.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 34.18 drams to 28486.32 drams. Silver price down by 4.36 drams to 382.36 drams. Platinum price down by 418.55 drams to 16323.4 drams.