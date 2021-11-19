Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

EAEU prime ministers sign 15 documents at Yerevan meeting

EAEU prime ministers sign 15 documents at Yerevan meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. 15 documents were signed today as a result of the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council.

The documents relate to industry, agriculture and healthcare sectors.

The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union also signed the agreement on exchange of data about credit histories.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]