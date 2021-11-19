Russia to continue assisting EAEU states in producing COVID-19 vaccines – PM Mishustin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia will continue assisting the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in the production of vaccines against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan today.

“The Russian vaccines proved their reliability, and the Russian authorities are ready to assist the partner countries in producing those vaccines in their own countries”, the Russian PM said.

He also talked about the Travel Without COVID-19 app, stating that it already has more than one million users. Mishustin said this app mitigated the border control on passengers, in other words it greatly contributed to safe passenger transportations in difficult conditions.

“The EAEU countries have already joined the system, the joining of the remaining CIS states and also other countries is being considered”, the Russian PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan