“It’s about starting from square one” – MP Andranik Kocharyan on Russia’s demarcation proposal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. After reaching agreement over certain technical issues Armenia is ready to start the process of forming a commission in response to Russia’s proposal on starting the preparatory stage for the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ruling Civil Contract party lawmakers told reporters.

“It’s about starting from square one. Armenia has agreed to participate in the start of these works. That’s what the prime minister was speaking about,” the Chairman of the Defense and Security Affairs Committee of the Armenian parliament Andranik Kocharyan said.

In turn, MP Eduard Aghajanyan said: “Russia has been notified about this in a written form also, it’s about our side’s consent. The moment an agreement will be reached on some technical issues Armenia is ready to start the process of forming the commission and the works itself.”

He added that the process is expected to restore Armenia’s territorial integrity following the Azeri aggression on November 16.

“Russian military intervention isn’t an end in itself, the top priority objective now is to secure the inviolability of Armenia’s sovereign territories. And the demarcation and delimitation are the tools which will ensure this result,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan