Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich are participating in the meeting.

A wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union in the fields of agriculture, industry and healthcare are on the agenda.

The introduction of new regulations in markets of various sectors and customs regulations will also be addressed. The EEU 2022 budget will also be discussed.

