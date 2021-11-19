‘Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty’ – US Congresswoman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. US Congresswoman Katherine Clark urged Azerbaijan to respect Armenia’s sovereignty.

“I stand with the people of Armenia who have suffered another unprovoked attack. Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty. I condemn this latest act of aggression and urge the government to adhere to last year's peace deal”, she said on Twitter.

On November 16, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major attack on Armenia from the eastern border. The Azerbaijani military deployed artillery, various caliber firearms and armored equipment in the attack. The fighting stopped through a Russian-mediated ceasefire later in the day.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan