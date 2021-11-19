LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 November:

The price of aluminum down by 1.01% to $2596.00, copper price down by 0.90% to $9410.00, lead price down by 1.88% to $2239.00, nickel price down by 1.34% to $19200.00, tin price up by 1.73% to $38505.00, zinc price down by 1.68% to $3161.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $61550.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.