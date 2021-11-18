Efforts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are extremely necessary to ensure stability – Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in his speech at the Board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia referred to the attack launched by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on November 16. ARMENPRESS reports the Russian President reminded that thanks to the active efforts of Russia, it was possible to end the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh last year, but the latest developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border “showed that the situation in the region has not calmed down completely”.

“The efforts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent for ensuring stability are extremely necessary as a guarantee of the preservation of the ceasefire and ensuring the security of the peaceful population.

Undoubtedly, the role of Russian diplomacy in continuing efforts to resolve disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia is growing”, the Russian President said.