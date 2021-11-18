Armenian President congratulates Latvian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Latvia Egils Levits on the national day, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“Armenia attaches importance to the strengthening of friendly relations with Latvia, which are based on common values.

I am sure that with joint efforts we will be able to give a new impetus to the Armenian-Latvian mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of mutual interest”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan