Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-11-21

YEREVAN, 18 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 476.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.19 drams to 539.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.54 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.33 drams to 642.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 28452.14 drams. Silver price stood at 386.72 drams. Platinum price stood at 16741.95 drams.