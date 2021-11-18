Unspecified number of Armenians to be evacuated from Afghanistan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. An unspecified number of Armenian citizens are among 380 people who are being evacuated from Afghanistan by the Russian military, TASS reported citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, three Russian IL-76 military transport planes are en route to Afghanistan to evacuate more than 380 people – citizens of Russia, as well as other CSTO members – Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The evacuees include also Ukrainian and Afghan nationals.

The planes are carrying more than 36 tons of humanitarian cargo.

This is a developing story.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan