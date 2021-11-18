Armenian military denies capturing then secretly releasing Azeri troops on Nov. 14

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense is denying media reports which claimed that during the November 14 Azerbaijani attempts to advance into Armenia from the eastern border the Armenian military had taken 6 Azerbaijani troops captive but then secretly returned them.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with reality,” the Ministry of Defense told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment. “It is more than obvious that in such a situation the Armenian side would at least conduct an adequate exchange of captives.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan