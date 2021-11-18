Economy minister assures there is interest towards investments in Syunik province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan assures that there is an interest in making investments in Syunik province.

“Probably, at the next session of the government a program on investments to be made by a group of major Iranian companies in the Meghri free economic zone will be presented, and if approved, it will immediately start to be implemented. In addition, there are many other topics as well, for instance, tourism. We have quite a good project in Meghri, which we are doing together with the Izmirlyan foundation”, the minister told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

He also informed that there are many Armenian investors who invested and continue investing.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan