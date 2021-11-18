Armenian President, Singapore’s deputy PM discuss partnership development opportunities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, the Presidential Office reports.

The sides discussed the opportunities of expanding the bilateral ties and the cooperation directions in different areas.

They both emphasized that there is a big potential for the deepening of partnership in high technologies, communication, science, education and a number of other fields.

The Armenian President and the Singaporean deputy PM also discussed the development of cooperation between the scientific-educational institutions of the two countries and the opportunities of conducting exchange programs.

Boosting cultural ties between Armenia and Singapore was also highlighted.

The Armenian President visited Singapore for the participation to Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan