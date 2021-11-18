New proposals from Russia on delimitation and demarcation are again acceptable for Armenia – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. On November 17 the Ministry of Defense of Russia made proposals regarding a preparatory phase for delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting.

“During the questions and answers time in parliament yesterday, I said that since May there’ve been three proposals from Russia on delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and all three were basically acceptable for us and continue being acceptable. After my statements yesterday, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made proposals regarding a preparatory phase for delimitation and demarcation. And I’d like to reiterate that these proposals are acceptable for us,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister tasked Defense Minister Suren Papikyan to clarify details with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu to try and realize the proposals.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan