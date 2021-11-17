Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

U.S. congressman condemns Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions against Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. U.S. congressman Jim Costa condemned Azerbaijan’s military actions against the sovereign territory of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports he made a note on his Facebook page.

“I condemn Azerbaijan's aggressive actions against Armenia. I urge the State Department to help de-escalate this situation before more lives are lost. America must stand against human rights violations”, he wrote.








