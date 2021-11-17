CSTO closely monitors the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Zakharova

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russia takes its bilateral and multilateral obligations seriously, ARMENPRESS reports the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing with journalists, referring to the question about the Armenian-Russian bilateral agreement of 1997.

“Russia takes its bilateral and multilateral obligations seriously. Relevant bilateral consultations are held. As for the CSTO, according to our information, they are closely monitoring the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, Zakharova said.