The regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Yerevan on November 18-19, in connection with which the Heads of the Governments of the EEU member states will arrive in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, a number of issues related to the development and strengthening of integration processes in the Eurasian space will be discussed at the narrow and then expanded-format sessions.