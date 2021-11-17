Balance has not changed in any way as a result of yesterday’s operations - Pashinyan on Azerbaijan's aggression

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as a result of the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan on November 16, the balance has not changed in any way, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian PM said at the National Assembly, during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of MP Vahagn Aleksanyan from “Civil Contract” Party whether new territories have passed under the Azerbaijani control.

As for the 41 square kilometers occupied as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, the PM said that this number was not formed as a result of yesterday’s or the previous day’s operations. “As a result of yesterday’s operations, the balance has in no way changed. I mean these 41 square kilometers existed and a week ago, in the period since May 12, and remains the same following yesterday’s operations. It’s not so that the Azerbaijani armed forces have a full control of those 41 square kilometers. As a result of the processes following May 12, in fact the positions of the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces are located like a chess desk, sometimes deep into one another in an illogical way”, Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the correct understanding of the situation particularly now. According to him, before May 12, about 40 square kilometers of the territory of Armenia was under the control of Azerbaijan, as a result of the first war. "We know the precise locations of those areas. As a result of the first war, there are also territories of Soviet Azerbaijan, which are under the control of the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan said, adding that for these reasons he attaches great importance to the demarcation or delimitation process.