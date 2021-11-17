Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-11-21

YEREVAN, 17 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 475.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.48 drams to 538.44 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.62 drams to 639.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 29.35 drams to 28452.14 drams. Silver price up by 1.46 drams to 386.72 drams. Platinum price up by 115.25 drams to 16741.95 drams.