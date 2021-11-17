Armenia’s Security Council Secretary presents border situation at CIS Moscow meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan participated today in the 9th meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the CIS participating states in Moscow, Russia, his Office said.

Armen Grigoryan delivered a speech at the meeting, touching upon the November 16th incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s territory and the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Mr Grigoryan said that Azerbaijan not only doesn’t observe the ceasefire regime, but also it doesn’t fulfill the commitments assumed as a result of the agreements. Grigoryan added that Armenia views Azerbaijan’s military actions as a step against its territorial integrity.

Armenia remains committed to the peaceful settlement process and is ready to start the demarcation and delimitation process, however, in line with this, it will decisively repel any military aggression from its borders, he said.

As for the unblocking of regional communications, Armen Grigoryan said that Armenia attaches great importance to the format led by the deputy prime ministers and is ready to make all efforts for the uninterrupted fulfillment of the agreements reached on November 9 and January 11.

The CIS meeting also touched upon the threats coming from the territory of Afghanistan, the cooperation of the CIS states in migration and humanitarian fields, as well as the security issues as a result of development of biotechnologies.

The CIS states expressed their readiness to further expand the cooperation framework.





Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan