2020 war death toll is 3788, another 222 missing-in-action

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the data updated in October 2021 of the Investigative Committee, the death toll in the 2020 war stands at 3788, which includes 3712 servicemen and 76 civilians, the Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan said in parliament in response to a question from Hayastan faction.

Another 222 servicemen are missing-in-action, and 21 civilians are also missing.

The total number of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan is 40, 37 of whom are servicemen and 3 are civilians, he said.

Mkrtchyan added that 114 servicemen and civilians were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan during this period.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan