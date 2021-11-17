Parliamentary standing committee chair sees necessity for creation of engineering troops in new format

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan says the presence of engineering troops in the Armed Forces in new format is a vital necessity.

“It’s obvious that there should be such grounds in the budget that the presence of engineering troops becomes a vital necessity. It has a slightly different format in the structure of our Army today”, he said during the parliament’s debate of the 2022 state budget draft.

Kocharyan also commented on the current situation in the border and stated that at this moment the situation in the eastern section of the border is calm.

