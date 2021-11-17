Illegal trials of Armenian POWs continue in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues the illegal trials of Armenian prisoners of war in violation of all humanitarian laws and norms of international law.

The preliminary investigation of sham criminal cases field against two Armenian citizens Ishkhan Sargsyan and Vladimir Rafayelyan has been completed, and the materials have been sent to the Ganja court on grave crimes.

Azerbaijan has filed fake criminal charges against these two Armenian citizens.

