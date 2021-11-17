Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty – US Congressman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman David Cicilline condemned the November 16th attack of Azerbaijan on Armenia’s sovereign territory.

“Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia’s eastern border is a clear violation of last year’s peace deal and can’t be tolerated. 6,000 died in last year’s conflict, not one more should be lost to this dispute. Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty”, the Congressman said.

Earlier Congressmen Adam Schiff and Frank Pallone also made statements condemning the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.








