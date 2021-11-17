Armenia informed UN Security Council President about Azerbaijani aggression - MFA spox

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has informed the President of the United Nations Security Council about the November 16th attack of Azerbaijan on Armenia’s sovereign territory, MFA spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement, in response to the questions of media outlets.

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry has already informed the President of the UN Security Council about the current situation. We would like to note that the use of all tools of international law and diplomatic practice is being considered for protecting Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty”, he said.

The spokesperson also added that Armenia is in direct and multi-level contact with its ally Russia. Mr Hunanyan reminded that yesterday the Armenian Prime Minister and the Russian President held a telephone conversation during which Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation to Vladimir Putin. “In this context, the leaders of the two countries discussed the possible joint steps the implementation of which is enshrined by a bilateral legal-contractual base and is in accordance with the allied relations”, Vahan Hunanyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan