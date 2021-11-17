Parliament debates 2022 state budget draft

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is debating the 2022 state budget draft during today’s session.

The budget draft set security issues, education system and inclusive infrastructure development as a key target for 2022, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said during the debate.

“The solution of these issues must create grounds for the high economic results of the coming years, which in turn will ensure conditions for programs directed to health and social insurance, settlement of public life and other key issues”, the minister said.

Minister Khachatryan said that the government is targeting long-term high economic growth, at least 7% annually, and in case of a favorable external environment – 9%.

