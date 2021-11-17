Congressman Schiff calls on US government to deter Azeri aggression,show unwavering support to Armenian sovereignty

WASHINGTON D.C., NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. United States Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff condemned the November 16 Azerbaijani attack on Armenia.

“I am deeply disturbed by today’s reports of Azerbaijani forces attacking Armenian soldiers at the border, including the reported murder or illegal detainment of more than two dozen Armenian soldiers,” Congressman Schiff said in a statement released on social media.

“This unprovoked attack is in direct violation of Azerbaijan and Armenia’s ceasefire agreement, and a grave reminder that the United States must be doing everything we can to deter Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression.

I urge the State Department to act immediately to use every diplomatic channel and lever available to avert another mass humanitarian disaster and show our unwavering support for the Armenian people and their sovereignty.”