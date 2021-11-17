Armenian Ambassador informs US Senator about latest aggression unleashed by Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. On November 16th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D – Maryland), the Embassy of Armenia in US said in a statement on social media.

Ambassador informed Senator about the aggression unleashed by the Azerbaijani armed forces and the infiltration into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Ambassador Makunts stressed the importance of condemnation of the provocative actions of Azerbaijan by the international community.

Senator Van Hollen expressed his concern over the situation and noted that he will bring the issue to the attention of his colleagues in the Senate.