Canada calls for de-escalation at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

OTTAWA, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly expressed concern and called for de-escalation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border following the deadly Azerbaijani attacks in the eastern direction.

“Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash, which resulted in the deaths of Armenian troops,” Joly tweeted. “Our thoughts are w/ the victims’ families, loved ones & the community. We call for de-escalation so that a peaceful solution to the conflict may be found.”

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan