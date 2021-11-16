Talking with Putin, Pashinyan strongly highlights Armenian-Russian strategic partnership in the existing situation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister presented in detail the latest developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are nothing but aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. In the existing situation, the Prime Minister strongly highlighted the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership.

The commitment of the Armenian side to the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 was reaffirmed.