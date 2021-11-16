Fighting stops in the eastern borderline of the Republic of Armenia - MoD Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the agreement reached through the Russian mediation, hostilities stopped in the eastern borderline of Armenia from 18:30, the situation has relatively stabilized, ARMENPRESS was informed from MoD Armenia.

“It should be reminded that on November 16, at around 13:00, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the Armenian positions located in that direction of the border. The adversary used artillery, armored vehicles, firearms of various calibers.

As a result of the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side, the enemy has suffered a large loss of manpower, several units of military equipment have been destroyed or taken out of service. The Armenian side also has losses. At the moment, there are verified data about one victim, Meruzhan Harutyunyan,1991, a contract soldier. The number of injured is also being clarified. Another 12 servicemen have been captured," the statement said.