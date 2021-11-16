CSTO says the conflict should be solved through only political - diplomatic methods

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has not yet received a formal application from Armenia regarding the escalation of situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the CSTO Vladimir Zainetdinov told Ria Novosti.

“The CSTO attentively follows the situation. The Secretariat has not received an official application from Armenia. We think the conflict should be solved only through political and diplomatic methods”, Vladimir Zainetdinov said.

On November 16, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, attacking the Armenian positions in the eastern borderline, using artillery, armored vehicles, firearms of various calibers. There are casualties on both sides as a result of the hostilities. The situation at the border remains tense.